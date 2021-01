Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 25 January 2021

A frosty start, then a dry, but cold day, often sunny. Winds will be mainly light. A widespread frost will return overnight. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Ice.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: < 5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.