Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 24 August 2020

Showery rain spreading east during the morning, possibly heavy and thundery in places. Rain clearing to sunshine and scattered showers by afternoon, again possibly heavy and thundery. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

