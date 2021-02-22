Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 22 February 2021

Monday will likely be similar to Sunday with some dryness but also outbreaks of rain at times and partly cloudy skies. Staying on the mild side as winds remain light. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.