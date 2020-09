Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 21 September 2020

Early low cloud, along with any mist or fog gradually clearing, giving a sunny morning with light winds. Long periods of warm sunshine continuing through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood Warning.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

