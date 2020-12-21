Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 21 December 2020

Mild, but cloudy, wet and windy, with persistent and occasionally heavy rain generally, coupled with coastal gales. Becoming drier later in the day, although likely remaining rather cloudy. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: < 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.