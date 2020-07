Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 20 July 2020

A fine, dry and cool start for many, with good spells of sunshine. It will stay dry with sunny spells into the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.