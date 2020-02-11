Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 2 November 2020

Mild conditions, with rain and strong winds will clear during the morning, then occasionally sunny, but turning cooler with occasionally heavy showers developing. Then a cold night to follow. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.