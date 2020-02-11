Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 2 November 2020
Mild conditions, with rain and strong winds will clear during the morning, then occasionally sunny, but turning cooler with occasionally heavy showers developing. Then a cold night to follow. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
>10%
