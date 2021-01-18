Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 18 January 2021

Largely fine, with some sunny spells. Cloud will gradually thickens from the west however, with an increasing risk of rain in the west by the afternoon, spreading east later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.