Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 17 August 2020

A bright start for many with sunny spells but further showers will develop and these will be heavy at times. Risk of thunderstorms mainly for the afternoon. Drier later. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: >40%

