Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 15 February 2021

Rain soon clearing east, leaving low cloud and mist that should slowly clear to sunny spells, in a milder day than of late. Perhaps turning cloudier later, with evening rain. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

