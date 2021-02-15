Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 15 February 2021
Rain soon clearing east, leaving low cloud and mist that should slowly clear to sunny spells, in a milder day than of late. Perhaps turning cloudier later, with evening rain. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.