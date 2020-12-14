Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 14 December 2020

Rather windy, with brighter. perhaps sunny spells. A few showers possible during the morning, but most parts dry. Cloud thickening across eastern parts, with rain spreading northeast during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.