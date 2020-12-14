Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 14 December 2020
Rather windy, with brighter. perhaps sunny spells. A few showers possible during the morning, but most parts dry. Cloud thickening across eastern parts, with rain spreading northeast during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
10%
