Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 13 July 2020
Some warm sunshine after a locally chilly start, but increasing cloud bringing patchy rain east late afternoon. Rain becoming more persistent late evening, with the odd heavier burst mixed in. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Very high.
UK Weather Warnings:
None.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
