Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 13 July 2020

Some warm sunshine after a locally chilly start, but increasing cloud bringing patchy rain east late afternoon. Rain becoming more persistent late evening, with the odd heavier burst mixed in. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Very high.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

