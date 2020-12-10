Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 12 October 2020

Brightest in the far east first thing, but otherwise soon becoming generally rather cloudy, cool and damp, with spells of rain and drizzle spreading from western parts. Light winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.