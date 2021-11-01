Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 11 January 2021

Monday dry initially with patchy frost and fog clearing. Some brighter spells developing. Then becoming cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain arriving from the northwest by evening. Feeling milder. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

