Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 1 June 2020:

Remaining dry with spells of sunshine through to early next week, although cloud amounts tending to increase. Warm inland, but easterly winds keeping it cooler in many coastal areas. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: No weather warnings are in force for the UK.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

