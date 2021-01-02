Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for 1 February January 2021

A rather cloudy day, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, especially at first. Becoming drier into the afternoon, although it will stay cloudy. Turning wet and windy overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.