Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for 1 February January 2021
A rather cloudy day, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, especially at first. Becoming drier into the afternoon, although it will stay cloudy. Turning wet and windy overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.