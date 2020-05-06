Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 5 June 2020:
Blustery showers developing after a dry and largely sunny start, some locally heavy and perhaps thundery. Showers easing away the evening, followed by a strengthening wind. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
No weather warnings are in force for the UK.
Chance of precipitation:
>20%
