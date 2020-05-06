Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 5 June 2020:

Blustery showers developing after a dry and largely sunny start, some locally heavy and perhaps thundery. Showers easing away the evening, followed by a strengthening wind. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: No weather warnings are in force for the UK.

Chance of precipitation: >20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.