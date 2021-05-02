Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 5 February 2021

Cloud will rapidly become widespread during the morning, bringing a spell of showery rain, perhaps locally heavy in the afternoon. Becoming drier from the west later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.