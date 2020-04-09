Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 4 September 2020
After a bright start cloud will increase during the morning with long periods of rain during the afternoon, possibly turning heavy at times. Becoming dry and clear during evening. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
< 10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.