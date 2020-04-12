Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 4 December 2020
Cold and rather cloudy to start, with early rain, perhaps wintry on hills. This should largely clear northeast by lunch, leaving a brighter, breezier afternoon with isolated blustery rain showers. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
20%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.