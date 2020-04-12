Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 4 December 2020

Cold and rather cloudy to start, with early rain, perhaps wintry on hills. This should largely clear northeast by lunch, leaving a brighter, breezier afternoon with isolated blustery rain showers. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 20%

