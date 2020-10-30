Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 30 October 2020

A rather cloudy day, with outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Perhaps drier and brighter in the far southeast around Kent during the afternoon. It will stay on the windy side, especially along the coasts. Feeling milder. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.