Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 29 January 2021

Cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of heavy rain spreading across all areas. Becoming brighter for a time, before skies cloud over again by the evening. Feeling colder later. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.