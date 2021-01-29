Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 29 January 2021
Cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of heavy rain spreading across all areas. Becoming brighter for a time, before skies cloud over again by the evening. Feeling colder later. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.