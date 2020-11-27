Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 27 November 2020
A cloudy and damp start on Friday as a band of slow moving rain spreads northwards, becoming drier from the south later. Remaining mostly cloudy and mild overnight. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.