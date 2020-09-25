Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 25 September 2020

Windy during the morning, with coastal gales and occasionally heavy showers, especially in the east. Remaining windy with showers becoming isolated by the afternoon and sunny spells developing. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

