Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 25 December 2020
A frosty but sunny start to Christmas Day, with perhaps the odd shower in Kent early. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the afternoon, with patchy light rain overnight. Maximum temperature 5 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings may be in force for: England
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.