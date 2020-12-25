Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 25 December 2020

A frosty but sunny start to Christmas Day, with perhaps the odd shower in Kent early. Becoming increasingly cloudy during the afternoon, with patchy light rain overnight. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: <5%

