Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 23 October 2020

Cloud and showery rain clearing to sunny spells during the morning. However, cloud and further patchy rain is likely to spread in from the west through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.