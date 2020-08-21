Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 21 August 2020

The next few days will stay windy with scattered blustery showers interspersed with brighter spells. Temperatures coming down a little too. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Thunderstorm warnings continue across much of the UK until Monday, 17th August, with a risk of impacts from heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

