Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 20 November 2020

A bright start but becoming rather drab on Friday with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain and drizzle arriving from the west by midday. Becoming rather breezy. Milder than Thursday. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.