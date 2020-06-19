Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 19 June 2020:

A rather cloudy morning with some patchy rain. Becoming brighter in the afternoon but with the risk of odd shower. Feeling warm in sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.