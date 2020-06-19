Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 19 June 2020:
A rather cloudy morning with some patchy rain. Becoming brighter in the afternoon but with the risk of odd shower. Feeling warm in sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
High.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.
