Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 18 September 2020

Another fine day on Friday, with largely unbroken sunshine. Temperatures just above average for mid-September, but feeling cooler, as fresh winds become strong through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood Warning.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.