Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 18 September 2020
Another fine day on Friday, with largely unbroken sunshine. Temperatures just above average for mid-September, but feeling cooler, as fresh winds become strong through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood Warning.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.