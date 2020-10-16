Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 16 October 2020

Largely dry with lighter winds, variable cloud and some sunny spells. Isolated showers still possible, mainly in east. Rather cool. Patchy overnight fog and ground frost possible towards west. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.