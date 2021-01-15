Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 15 January 2021

A cold day ahead with areas of fog clearing to patchy cloud and some sunny spells. An early frost is likely before clouds build and winds begin to strengthen later. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.