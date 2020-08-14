Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 14 August 2020

Rather cloudy and humid, with the continuing threat of heavy showers or severe thunderstorms throughout the day. Still very warm or locally hot for many. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Special weather advisories: The hot weather will continue across the UK, with heatwave conditions for many, creating ideal conditions for thunderstorms which will bring heavy rain and increasing risks from flash flooding, lightning and hail..

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.