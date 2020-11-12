Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 11 December 2020

Another cloudy day, with further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times, which will be slow to clear throughout the day. Rain turning showery from west later. Breezy. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings may be in force for: England

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.