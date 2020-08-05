Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 8 May 2020:

Chilly start, with any early cloud breaking and lifting through the morning. A mainly fine day follows with plenty of warm sunny spells. The odd shower is possible across the far north and west, but most parts staying dry. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.