Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 8 May 2020:
Chilly start, with any early cloud breaking and lifting through the morning. A mainly fine day follows with plenty of warm sunny spells. The odd shower is possible across the far north and west, but most parts staying dry. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office.
