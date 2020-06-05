Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 6 May 2020:

Chilly to start, however any frost and local fog will soon clear to a generally fine day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.