Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Wednesday 6 May 2020:
Chilly to start, however any frost and local fog will soon clear to a generally fine day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.
