Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 13 May 2020:

Some showers Wednesday, otherwise becoming generally settled with sunny spells and light winds. Daytime temperatures gradually recovering but still some chilly nights, with rural frost possible at first.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.