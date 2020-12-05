Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 12 May 2020:
A cold but sunny start. A dry day to follow, and although becoming a little cloudier into the afternoon, still sunny spells for most. Still feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
