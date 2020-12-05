Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 12 May 2020:

A cold but sunny start. A dry day to follow, and although becoming a little cloudier into the afternoon, still sunny spells for most. Still feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

