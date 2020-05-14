Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 14 May 2020:

Largely dry and calm with clear skies and plenty of sunny spells developing after a rather cool start. Staying clear into the evening and cool overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.