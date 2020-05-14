Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 14 May 2020:
Largely dry and calm with clear skies and plenty of sunny spells developing after a rather cool start. Staying clear into the evening and cool overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
None.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood alerts in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.
