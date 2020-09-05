Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Saturday 9 May 2020:

Fine, dry and very warm, with prolonged sunshine and only small amounts of cloud. Thicker cloud may spread north late evening, with thunderstorms possible along the English Channel coast overnight. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Special weather advisories: None.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood alerts in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.