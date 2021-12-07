A vaccine sceptic doctor was left red-faced after he received a saucy WhatsApp message during a live broadcast on GB News.

Dr Samuel White spoke to presenter Patrick Christys after a judge ruled that a tribunal made an “error of law” when it ordered him to stop discussing Covid on social media.

He said: “We should discuss what misinformation is in this age of scientism because who gets to decide that?

“Apparently it’s the fact-checkers”, he added, before questioning the government’s role and their “agenda”.

But as he was speaking a saucy WhatsApp message flashed up on the screen which read:

“As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say… xxx.”

After Twitter users noticed the slip-up and re-posted the clip on social media, Dr White took his website offline.

One person said: “Dr Sam White uploaded this video to his website but in his over-eagerness to get his ‘message’ out, he obviously didn’t watch it back first.

“Unlucky Sam, unlucky.”

A second added: “Maybe Dr Sam has an important message about wearing masks?”

A third joked: “I’d like to hear what Suzie Sub thinks about all this. Apparently Dr Sam White is a fan.”

A spokesman for Dr White told Indy100 that the clip containing the message had been uploaded to his website by hackers.

PJH Law, employment law experts, wrote on Twitter: “As forewarned in our letter to the NHS CEO on 3 December 2021, Dr Sam has been subject to a smear campaign.

“His website and his mobile have been hacked and Twitter trolls have been making defamatory statements. Dr Sam stands strong.”

