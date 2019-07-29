A Twitter-powered algorithm has predicted who is most likely to win this year’s Love Island contest.

Having correctly predicted the eliminations of Anna and Jordan, Chris and Harley and now Anton and Belle, the algorithm has Greg and Amber as the outright winners.

Analysis of over five million tweets gives them a 60.325/100 chance of winning.

That would defy the odds of bookmakers across the country who believe Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague will scoop the £50k prize.

Chris Poole, Head of Trading at BetVictor said: “This season’s Love Island has been rather eventful and that has reflected in the market moves.

“As a bit of fun, we decided to scrape social media data to see if the discussions on Twitter are a more accurate indicator of which couple will win the competition.

“Our social media algorithm has Greg and Amber as favourites, while our traders have Tommy and Molly-Mae.

“It will be very interesting to see who will be proved right.”

Top 5 most popular Islanders based on the volume of positive Tweets:

Name Volume of Positive Tweets Amber Gill 411,783 Ovie Soko 247,999 Maura Higgins 234,605 Tommy Fury 222,850 Curtis Pritchard 202,676

Predicted winner: