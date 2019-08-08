A toilet delivery man has listed 200,000 loo rolls for sale after a festival was cancelled over safety fears.

Around 80,000 revellers were due to arrive this week for the Boardmasters Festival which had booked acts including Wu Tang Clang and Lewis Capaldi.

But with many already in Newquay, Cornwall, after travelling from across the UK, organisers said they had no option but to cancel the event at the eleventh hour.

And with an empty site and no demand for his product Nick Smith, director at NRS Transport, says he has now been left with a mountain of unneeded toilet rolls.

He advertised the sale on Facebook without a price and wrote: “200,000 toilet rolls for sale.”

The post said the items would need to be collected from Newquay.

Nick said he delivered all the toilets to the festival before it was cancelled, and has now started unloading them to take to Beautiful Days festival which starts next week in Devon.

He said: “I deliver all the toilets into Boardmasters – we were stood around this morning and I took the photo.



“All the toilets and toilet rolls had been delivered for Andy Loos who is the main contractor.

“We’ve now started the big clear out of 850 toilets to Beautiful Days festival at Honiton.”