Dedicated Thomas Cook staff have reportedly been turning up to work today to help passengers affected by the company’s collapse despite losing their jobs.

A number of staff members said they would be working even though it is unlikely they will get paid themselves.

Thomas Cook ceased trading today after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.

It has also affected 21,000 members of staff including cabin crew and pilots.

Devastated beyond words

But some of them are turning up regardless to help passengers.

Lucy, who worked for Thomas Cook, tweeted that she would still be going to work in spite of the news.

She wrote: “Officially unemployed. Devastated beyond words.

“Even after us ceasing trading, I will be at my branch at 9am to help my customers with any questions.”

Another said: “My son works for Thomas Cook, they have not provided staff with any more info.

“He has gone in today to try and help, knowing full well he is likely to be unemployed tomorrow.

“The workers are not at fault #thomascook”

Tearful staff

Tearful staff and weary travellers touched down at Manchester Airport on the last ever scheduled Thomas Cook flight this morning, bringing an end to 178 years of holidaymaking history.

Flight TCX2643 left Orlando, Florida at 7.31pm local time, shortly before the firm announced it was to cease trading with immediate effect.

During the emotional flight, crew shared happy memories and jokes but also shed tears, with staff not knowing whether they would have jobs when they landed.

But as they touched down in Manchester around 8.30am, their worst fears were confirmed.

Elizabeth Evans, who was on the flight with husband Chris, both from Bury, Greater Manchester, said:

“It’s a sad day, they’ve just landed and found out they’ve got no jobs.

“The pilot… he just kept thanking the staff and the lead hostess thanked the pilot.

“It’s a sad day for them.

“It was sad to see them crying, staff, as we were getting off. One of the staff has done 22 years, now it’s come to this.

“It’s rubbish that it’s gone bust.”