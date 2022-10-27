If there is one thing that’s popular among consumers in the world of commerce and marketing, it’s collaboration. We’re seeing more and more collaborations between our favourite brands – some weird, some wonderful and some we never knew we needed.

Greggs x Primark

Earlier this year, the home of the sausage roll, Greggs, teamed up with the nation’s favourite bargain retail store, Primark, to release a Greggs x Primark clothing range. The idea of mixing fast fashion with fast food seemed bewildering to many but it seems that the two beloved brands had managed to pull it off, releasing some questionable yet snazzy Gregg-inspired attire.

From Greggs underwear and shoes to Greggs buckets hats, clogs and hoodies, Brits have been spotted suited up in their Greggs gear all over the country. When the two announced this intriguing collaboration, many expected it to be a PR stunt, but the clothing range actually exceeded our expectations.

Katy Perry x Just Eat

The online food ordering company, Just Eat, has used many unforgettable celebrity cameos and catchy songs in their advertising over the years, with the Snoop Dogg rap living in our heads rent-free. Katy Perry is the latest to take the stage for Just Eat, featuring in a new full-scale advertising campaign that includes the star’s own Just Eat song.

It’s fair to say that we didn’t expect this singing superstar to crop up as the new face of Just Eat, but as always, Just Eat has done it again and produced yet another memorable takeaway song. The takeaway giant has also launched a competition for consumers to win the outfit worn by Katy Perry in their TV ad.

Taco Bell x Dolly Parton x Doja Cat

Those are three things we never thought we’d hear in the same sentence – but it’s true, the fast food chain, Taco Bell, drafted in country legend, Dolly Parton, and rapper, Doja Cat to star in its ‘Mexican Pizza’ musical on TikTok. The TikTok musical consisted of three acts featured in three separate videos from the Taco Bell account. It was a very strange concept for sure but we’re positive the use of star power worked in Taco Bell’s favour.

Coca Cola x Marshmello

This year, the Coca-Cola brand has launched some interesting new flavours and limited edition Coke concepts like the Intergalactic and Dreamworld ‘Dream flavoured’ Coca-cola. But the one that stood out most was the Marshmello collaboration. Though many were tricked into thinking a marshmallow-flavoured Coke was in the works, what we got was a drink inspired by the music producer’s favourite flavours. Regardless of whether or not you liked the taste of the watermelon and strawberry flavoured soft drink, it’s hard not to admit just how cool the white can looked with the remarkable Marshmello branding