Rishi Sunak’s has provoked a riotous response on social media after insinuating that the Supreme Court was somehow “foreign”.

The prime minister has battled ferociously this week to save his doomed asylum seeker plan, announcing emergency legislation and a new treaty with Kigali in a bid to address issues that led the UK’s highest court to rule the deal was unlawful.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a school in Bolsover, Sunak insisted he will “work night and day” to ensure domestic courts cannot “systemically” block flights to the east African nation.

But he also said he won’t let a “foreign court stand in the way” too, which seems a little… odd:

