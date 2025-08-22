In an incredibly predictable turn of events, the right-wing press and media have scrambled to make a martyr out of Lucy Connolly after she was released from prison.

On Thursday, Connolly, whose husband serves on Northampton Town Council, was released from HMP Peterborough after serving 40% of her 31-month prison sentence for inciting racial violence.

In a post on X shared on 29 July last year, 42-year-old had called for “mass deportation now” and urged her followers to “set fire” to hotels housing asylum seekers.

She was later arrested and in September she pleaded guilty inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X.

Her case sparked debate about whether a 31-month sentence for a post on social media was excessive.

Whilst there is a genuine conversation to be had on this front, what cannot be denied is that Connolly posted the vile tweet and did urge her followers to set fire to hotels.

Despite this, large parts of the right have desperately started portraying the former childminder as some sort of martyr.

The Daily Mail posted a piece on Friday about her “jail torment”, framing Connolly as a “middle-class mother,” and using an alleged line from an officer who said she was “the most petrified inmate they’d ever seen.”

In a separate Mail article, they similarly tried to invoke sympathy and support for Connolly.

And so the paper of law and order, the Daily Mail, like the Tory leadership, seeks to turn Lucy Connolly into a people’s hero… we sink, day by day, towards a national nastiness and hate which is being normalised by people who should know better. pic.twitter.com/bu5Aeag113 — David Yelland (@davidyelland) August 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the Telegraph decided to run a piece about criminals who had been spared prison whilst Connolly served her time behind bars, in another clear attempt to garner support for her.

And The Sun shared an interview with Connolly’s husband, in which he hit out at Keir Starmer for her sentence.

Reform UK and Nigel Farage have obviously jumped on the bandwagon as well…

Welcome to freedom, Lucy Connolly.



You are now a symbol of Keir Starmer’s authoritarian, broken, two-tier Britain. https://t.co/pjsg9DLI7W — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 21, 2025

Even Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservatives, who some of you may have forgotten used to be a genuinely serious party, has expressed support for Connolly.

So here’s an important reminder for those looking to raise Lucy Connolly to martyrdom: she did share a disgusting and racist post on X, which was viewed by more than 300,000 people, urging them to attack asylum hotels, AND she pleaded guilty to this.

It’s fine to believe that Lucy Connolly did not need to go to prison for what she did.



This is what I’ve said myself.



But if you’re having to lie about what she did, or excuse or minimise her incendiary racism, that rather says something about your real agenda. — The Secret Barrister 🦋 (@BarristerSecret) August 21, 2025

Trying to burn down a government-run building full of people for political reasons is terrorism. FACT



Dictionary: "terrorist" = one who commits/advocates terrorism. FACT



Lucy Connolly promoted burning refugees alive in govt hotels. FACT



The Right are gushing over a TERRORIST. pic.twitter.com/x0tcPVvcFw — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 21, 2025

What some of you may not also know is there were other vile posts from her account as well. The Mirror reports that other tweets from her included posts referring to Somalis with vomiting emojis and reacting to an anti-racism protest by suggesting those taking a stand should house “an illegal boat invader”.

Lucy Connolly was not a hero, nor was she a political prisoner. She is, however, a case study in the psychological disorder of fake victimhood created and manipulated by politicians with a far right agenda.



(Screen shot via @mikecmorgan) pic.twitter.com/lajhCU9qej — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 21, 2025

Lucy Connolly shared racist and xenophobic content – don’t listen the right-wing press convince you otherwise.