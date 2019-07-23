I have visited Browhaus on a number of occasions now, normally, to ensure my brows are looking 10/10 fabulous – and they never fail to impress. Recently they added the luxurious treatment of eyelash extensions, and I wanted to be first in line to try them!

I have to be honest and say, I have not been the biggest fan of eye lash extensions in the past, I have found they create a look I don’t personally like. I was also very wary of how the look as they fall out and perhaps don’t give the aftercare my natural lashes may need. However I was going on holiday the next week so I thought they perfect time to try them would be now or never!

The girls at Browhaus were, of course, fabulous and went through what the eyelashes could look like. I was shown various types of lashes with different lengths and curves, of which I asked for a sultry natural look. The beautician said she knew exactly what I was after, and I just needed to lay down and relax.

The actual process of eyelash extensions might vary for some people. For myself, after having woken up that day at 5am I welcomed the idea of laying down for two hours with my eyes closed, but if you are someone who struggles with remaining still and not being able to open your eyes for two hours I would have a chat with your beautician prior to the process as they can talk you through it and potentially give you little breaks to wriggle and breathe.

The process was lengthy, but it was not painful or invasive in anyway. It felt like someone purely playing with my eyelashes. When I opened my eyes I loved the look my Browhaus beautician had created, it was natural and flirty. It looked very similar to having gorgeous long lashes with a nice coat of mascara on them, which for me, was perfect.

The aftercare of the lashes I found quite hard purely because I suffer from hay fever and you’re not meant to rub your eyes with the lashes, however for the look, I persevered. I also visited Greece whilst I had my eyelash extensions and they made my life so much easier when around the pool, visiting the beach and doing my make up at night. It saved me an abundance of time, which made my other half very pleased.

The lashes lasted even with me being in water and 30 degree heat – which I had been nervous about, however they did not fail me at all!

After the holiday, I did get them removed rather than infilled. This was purely because of my hay fever when I was back in England and my eyes were too irritated without rubbing them. Overall, as soon as this season passes I would absolutely get eyelash extensions again as I loved the look and feel of them, and the amount of time they saved me in the morning getting ready was enough to convince me to get them again straight away.

Browhaus is certainly a place I would visit for this application again, and cannot recommend them enough. They have four locations dotted over London – if you would like to find your nearest one visit https://www.browhaus.com/uk/outlets/.