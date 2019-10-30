The devastating impact of an accident on people’s relationships and social life has emerged, following the results of a survey by National Accident Helpline.

The survey of 1,000 Brits who had been in an accident that wasn’t their fault, revealed the effects it had on people’s confidence, ability to leave the house and relationships with their partner and children.

Overall self-confidence is a major issue for many, with 66% of women reporting a loss of it. Men are less likely to feel the same but still high with 58% admitting they did. This loss of self-confidence also had a negative impact on people’s relationships with 81% saying it was the main driver for this.

Leaving the house is something many of us may take for granted as a normal day-to-day activity, but for more than half of those who have been in an accident (57%), it causes worry to the extent that it affected the 77% of people’s relationship. While women are more likely than men to have this worry, it still affects over half of males who have suffered an accident (61% vs 54%).

Dealing with the aftermath of an accident is never easy, yet it seems that older generations are better equipped to ensure that the trauma doesn’t affect their relationships. The study found that the younger generation (18-34) who have been in an accident are less likely to cope with having problems in their relationship (60%) compared to 55+ (22%). For those with children at home, more than half (54%) said they worried their relationship with their children had changed as a result of their accident.

Shockingly, 53% of people who had children living at home at the time of their accident admitted they were unable to look after them properly following their return home.

The most likely lifestyle consequences after an accident are:

Loss of self-confidence (62%)

Inability to leave the house (57%)

Inability to look after children (53%)

Problems with relationship with partner/spouse (50%)

National Accident Helpline has been working with TV GP Dr Hilary Jones, to raise awareness of the lack of support available to those who have had an accident and the impact it can have on day-to-day life.

Commenting on the research, Dr Hilary Jones said:

“After an accident, it’s common to feel confused, uneasy and overwhelmed and these feelings can change how people think about everyday tasks. Going to work, leaving the house and looking after your children can feel overwhelming. It is best to get back to your regular life and daily activities as soon as possible and seek professional advice from your GP if you are struggling.”