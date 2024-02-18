Significant transformations have shaped the nature of careers in recent years, departing from the traditional model where individuals spent their entire working lives with a single company. While long-term employment with a single company was once considered the norm, the contemporary job market is characterised by increased mobility, with individuals changing jobs and industries multiple times throughout their careers.

Technological advancements such as automation, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation have redefined the skills required in the workforce, and globalisation has expanded job opportunities beyond national borders, fostering a more competitive and diverse job market. The gig economy and freelancing have also gained prominence, offering individuals opportunities for flexibility and independence through short-term contracts and part-time work.

Additionally, changing workforce expectations, particularly among younger generations, have also played a role in reshaping career trajectories. The prioritisation of flexibility, purpose-driven work, and a healthy work-life balance has shifted the perception of job loyalty, and modern workers are seeking diverse experiences and opportunities that provide both personal and professional growth.

We spoke to Hanif Lalani, a business consultant and former executive in the telecommunications sector. Hanif says that maintaining an open mind is crucial to having a long and resilient career. For nearly thirty years, Lalani dedicated his career to a single multinational corporation, where he assumed various financial and managerial responsibilities.

However, in 2010, Lalani made the decision to leave, and has since been working on a number of high-speed internet initiatives in Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan as well as in the Middle East and East Africa. While he admits transitioning from a traditional career path to that of a more modern professional outlook required a learning curve, Lalani has said that his adaptable mindset he had developed over the course of his career helped to make the transition as seamless as possible.

Understanding the evolving career landscape

Gone are the days of the linear career path. where individuals entered a profession, climbed a predetermined ladder, and retired from the same company after several decades. The modern career trajectory is non-linear, characterised by flexibility, adaptability, and a willingness to explore diverse opportunities. Professionals may switch industries, take on new roles, or engage in entrepreneurship at various points in their careers. Lalani emphasizes that this non-linear approach is fueled by the recognition that career success is no longer solely measured by climbing a corporate hierarchy but rather by the ability to pivot, learn, and leverage diverse experiences.

Much of this change must be attributed to the rapid pace of technological advancement and industrial evolution, not only revolutionising the way industries operate but also reshaping the skills demanded in the workforce. Automation, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation have become integral components of various sectors, leading to the creation of entirely new job roles while rendering others obsolete. Additionally, employer expectations and market demands are undergoing significant shifts, driven by a combination of globalisation, changing consumer behaviors.

Navigating career shifts at different stages

Lalani points out that depending on the stage in which you find yourself in your career, these strategies should be applied differently. For example, in the early stages of one’s career, exploring various industries and roles to gain a holistic understanding of personal preferences, strengths, and interests is necessary in order to have a flexible foundation the rest of your career can be built on.

Conversely, navigating the mid-career phase requires a proactive approach to adapting to changing industry landscapes, honing existing skills, acquiring new ones, and staying abreast of industry trends to remain agile and resilient in the face of evolving professional demands. As Lalani says, this is the time to focus on remaining relevant in order to avoid stagnancy.

Finally, as individuals approach retirement, planning for a flexible transition becomes pivotal. Leveraging the wealth of experience accumulated over the years, individuals can play a crucial role in mentorship and advisory capacities. As Lalani has done consulting on projects aimed at closing the digital divide, transitioning into roles that allow for sharing insights and guiding the next generation becomes a fulfilling way to use the expertise you have accumulated while also still maintaining a flexible and purposeful engagement in the professional realm.

Strategies for flexibility in career planning

Embrace a growth mindset. At the core of flexible career planning is the adoption of a growth mindset. Professionals who embrace this mindset view challenges as opportunities for learning and development rather than insurmountable obstacles, says Lalani. He highlights that they are the people who understand that skills and abilities can be cultivated through a willingness to confront new and unfamiliar situations. This mindset fosters a more proactive approach to career development, with those who have it often seeking out new and exciting opportunities rather than waiting for them to fall in their laps.

Develop a diverse skill set. Rather than specialising narrowly in one area, Hanif Lalani encourages cultivating a range of skills that are adaptable across different roles and industries. Even if you intend to grow much of your career at one company as he did, he stresses the importance of looking for opportunities to expand your capabilities. Developing technical, interpersonal, and leadership skills ensures a well-rounded foundation, making individuals more versatile and resilient in the face of changing career landscapes.

Network and build professional relationships. Building and nurturing professional relationships can open doors to new possibilities, provide insights into different industries, job roles, and identify emerging trends. Lalani calls up the old adage “no man is and island,” stating that while he is proud of the hard work and tenacity he put forward in his career it would be delusional to say he was able to achieve what he has without any help. He stresses that am emphasis should be placed on creating deep, meaningful bonds rather than surface connections, as these are those that help most in both professional and personal development.

Practice continuous learning and upskilling. Lalani says professionals must proactively seek opportunities to expand their knowledge, staying informed about industry trends, technological advancements, and emerging best practices. Not only does this enhance competence, it also demonstrates a commitment to staying relevant in the face of change. Even after holding some of the highest positions at his company, Lalani says he was never under the impression that he had learned everything he needed to know. This allowed him to remain open and flexible to changes and challenges as they arose.

Stay open to unexpected opportunities. In that same vein, career paths are often unpredictable, and flexibility entails being open to unexpected opportunities that may arise. After leaving his old company, rather than immediately begin looking for a career within the industry or at the same level as what he held prior, Lalani decided to instead remain receptive to new possibilities. It was this willingness to step outside his comfort zone that led him to consulting work for private asset holders in the mobile space, allowing him more flexibility and creative control than he ever held in previous positions. Being adaptable and receptive to change can turn unexpected opportunities into catalysts for personal and professional advancement, contributing to a more dynamic and fulfilling career journey.

Embracing change is not merely a professional strategy; it is a mindset that fosters continuous growth, innovation, and a sense of fulfillment. Those who remain open to change are better equipped to turn uncertainties into opportunities, resulting in a career that is not only successful, but also rewarding and will leave a lasting legacy.